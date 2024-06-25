Motorist hit speed of 107mph in Audi A7 'on way to Bulgarian Embassy'
A motorist caught speeding at 107mph in an Audi A7 was on his way to the Bulgarian Embassy in Dublin, a defence lawyer said.
The lawyer said the detection on the M2 motorway in County Antrim was made early on a Sunday.
The defendant is Mincho Mitkov (31), with an address listed as Larne Street in Ballymena, was caught exceeding the 70mph limit on April 21 this year.
District Judge Nigel Broderick, speaking at Antrim Magistrates Court sitting in Ballymena, said it was "far too high a speed" and banned the defendant from the roads for a month along with a £200 fine.