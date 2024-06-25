Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A motorist caught speeding at 107mph in an Audi A7 was on his way to the Bulgarian Embassy in Dublin, a defence lawyer said.

The lawyer said the detection on the M2 motorway in County Antrim was made early on a Sunday.

The defendant is Mincho Mitkov (31), with an address listed as Larne Street in Ballymena, was caught exceeding the 70mph limit on April 21 this year.

