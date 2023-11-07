Motorist hit speed of 108mph on M2 motorway
Geraldine Mary Pettigrew (60), of Eliza Street Close in Belfast, came to police attention at Rathbeg on the M2 motorway - a 70mph zone - near Antrim town this summer.
A defence lawyer told Antrim Magistrates Court, sitting in Ballymena, the defendant was "apologetic".
District Judge Nigel Broderick said the defendant "seemed to feel that cruise control was responsible but you are the driver, you are meant to be alert to what you are doing and you should have noticed that you were travelling far in excess of the speed".