Motorist hit speed of 109mph 'to be with terminally-ill grandfather'
John Rea (38), of Shanlea Drive, was detected in a 70mph zone around midnight on March 13 this year.
A defence solicitor told Antrim Magistrates' Court, sitting in Ballymena, that the speed was captured when the defendant had speeded up to perform an overtaking manoerve.
The lawyer said the defendant had been on his way to hospital to "sit" with his grandfather who passed away later that week.
Deputy District Judge Alan White gave the defendant five penalty points and fined him £300.
The judge told the defendant: "Far too fast. The fact that your grandfather was terminally ill, which is very sad, is not an excuse for driving at that speed."