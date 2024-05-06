Watch more of our videos on Shots!

John Rea (38), of Shanlea Drive, was detected in a 70mph zone around midnight on March 13 this year.

A defence solicitor told Antrim Magistrates' Court, sitting in Ballymena, that the speed was captured when the defendant had speeded up to perform an overtaking manoerve.

The lawyer said the defendant had been on his way to hospital to "sit" with his grandfather who passed away later that week.

Ballymena courthouse. Picture: Pacemaker

Deputy District Judge Alan White gave the defendant five penalty points and fined him £300.