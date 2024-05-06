Motorist hit speed of 109mph 'to be with terminally-ill grandfather'

A Larne motorist was caught driving at 109mph, a court has heard.
By Antrim Court Reporter
Published 6th May 2024, 13:30 BST
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

John Rea (38), of Shanlea Drive, was detected in a 70mph zone around midnight on March 13 this year.

A defence solicitor told Antrim Magistrates' Court, sitting in Ballymena, that the speed was captured when the defendant had speeded up to perform an overtaking manoerve.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The lawyer said the defendant had been on his way to hospital to "sit" with his grandfather who passed away later that week.

Ballymena courthouse. Picture: PacemakerBallymena courthouse. Picture: Pacemaker
Ballymena courthouse. Picture: Pacemaker

Deputy District Judge Alan White gave the defendant five penalty points and fined him £300.

The judge told the defendant: "Far too fast. The fact that your grandfather was terminally ill, which is very sad, is not an excuse for driving at that speed."