Motorist hit speed of 112mph in Mercedes on the M22 motorway
A motorist who hit a speed of 112mph has been banned from the roads for two months and fined £200.
Shane Canning (30), of Abbots Walk in Derry/Londonderry, committed the offence in relation to the M22 motorway near Antrim town - a 70mph zone - at 3.30pm on May 19 this year.
Antrim Magistrates Court, sitting in Ballymena, was told the defendant was pleading guilty to the offence which involved a Mercedes vehicle.
When stopped by police, the defendant told police there was "no excuse" for speeding.
A defence lawyer accepted it was an "entirely unacceptable speed".
He said the defendant is a welder who travels to Dublin for work.