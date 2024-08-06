A motorist who hit a speed of 112mph has been banned from the roads for two months and fined £200.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NorthernIrelandWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Shane Canning (30), of Abbots Walk in Derry/Londonderry, committed the offence in relation to the M22 motorway near Antrim town - a 70mph zone - at 3.30pm on May 19 this year.

Antrim Magistrates Court, sitting in Ballymena, was told the defendant was pleading guilty to the offence which involved a Mercedes vehicle.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The case was heard at Antrim Magistrates Court, sitting in Ballymena. Photo by Pacemaker

When stopped by police, the defendant told police there was "no excuse" for speeding.

A defence lawyer accepted it was an "entirely unacceptable speed".

He said the defendant is a welder who travels to Dublin for work.