Motorist hit speed of 112mph in Mercedes on the M22 motorway

By Antrim Court Reporter
Published 6th Aug 2024, 16:48 BST

A motorist who hit a speed of 112mph has been banned from the roads for two months and fined £200.

Shane Canning (30), of Abbots Walk in Derry/Londonderry, committed the offence in relation to the M22 motorway near Antrim town - a 70mph zone - at 3.30pm on May 19 this year.

Antrim Magistrates Court, sitting in Ballymena, was told the defendant was pleading guilty to the offence which involved a Mercedes vehicle.

The case was heard at Antrim Magistrates Court, sitting in Ballymena. Photo by PacemakerThe case was heard at Antrim Magistrates Court, sitting in Ballymena. Photo by Pacemaker
The case was heard at Antrim Magistrates Court, sitting in Ballymena. Photo by Pacemaker

When stopped by police, the defendant told police there was "no excuse" for speeding.

A defence lawyer accepted it was an "entirely unacceptable speed".

He said the defendant is a welder who travels to Dublin for work.

