A Newtownabbey motorist has been banned from driving for seven years.

The case was heard at Antrim Magistrates Court, sitting in Ballymena. Photo by: Arthur Allison/Pacemaker Press

Mark Bartsford (45), of Whitewell Road, had an "appalling" record, District Judge Nigel Broderick told Antrim Magistrates Court, sitting in Ballymena.

The defendant used an Audi A4 without insurance and without a front number plate on May 22 last year. There was also a driving licence offence.

A defence barrister said his client was "very aware" of the "seriousness" of the case.

The court was told the offences pre-dated the defendant recently receiving a seven year driving ban for other offences.