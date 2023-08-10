Register
Motorist hit with seven year driving ban

A Newtownabbey motorist has been banned from driving for seven years.
By Antrim Court Reporter
Published 10th Aug 2023, 07:50 BST
The case was heard at Antrim Magistrates Court, sitting in Ballymena. Photo by: Arthur Allison/Pacemaker PressThe case was heard at Antrim Magistrates Court, sitting in Ballymena. Photo by: Arthur Allison/Pacemaker Press
Mark Bartsford (45), of Whitewell Road, had an "appalling" record, District Judge Nigel Broderick told Antrim Magistrates Court, sitting in Ballymena.

The defendant used an Audi A4 without insurance and without a front number plate on May 22 last year. There was also a driving licence offence.

A defence barrister said his client was "very aware" of the "seriousness" of the case.

The court was told the offences pre-dated the defendant recently receiving a seven year driving ban for other offences.

For the May 2022 offences the defendant was also given a five months prison term, suspended for three years, and fined £125.