Mark Bartsford (45), of Whitewell Road, had an "appalling" record, District Judge Nigel Broderick told Antrim Magistrates Court, sitting in Ballymena.
The defendant used an Audi A4 without insurance and without a front number plate on May 22 last year. There was also a driving licence offence.
A defence barrister said his client was "very aware" of the "seriousness" of the case.
The court was told the offences pre-dated the defendant recently receiving a seven year driving ban for other offences.
For the May 2022 offences the defendant was also given a five months prison term, suspended for three years, and fined £125.