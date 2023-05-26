Register
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Major Spice Girls reunion update
Parents jailed for murdering 10-month old baby on Christmas Day
Material found in Madeleine McCann reservoir search sent to Germany
Celine Dion cancels UK ‘Courage’ world tour
IRA plot to kill Queen in San Francisco in 1983 revealed by FBI
TikTok prankster Mizzy arrested again days after court appearance

Motorist in a Mini was doing 90mph

A motorist detected driving at 90mph has been given penalty points and fined.
By Antrim Court Reporter
Published 26th May 2023, 12:20 BST
Updated 26th May 2023, 12:20 BST

Alan Blayney (41), of Dunlambert Park, Belfast, came to the attention of police who were checking the speed of vehicles on the A8 - a 70mph - in Co Antrim on August 19 last year.

A prosecutor told Antrim Magistrates Court, sitting in Ballymena, a Mini was detected doing 90mph and the vehicle was stopped and the driver spoken to.

The prosecutor said the driver was given a fixed penalty ticket and was asked to hand his driving licence in to police but there was no record of him having done so.

Most Popular
Ballymena courthouseBallymena courthouse
Ballymena courthouse

The defendant was not in court nor did he have legal representation in court. The court heard a summons had been served at his address.

District Judge Nigel Broderick said: "I convict on the evidence served."

Issuing three penalty points; fines totalling £125 and an 'offender levy' of £15, the judge added: "Driver's licence to be surrendered in 14 days."