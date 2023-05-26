A motorist detected driving at 90mph has been given penalty points and fined.

Alan Blayney (41), of Dunlambert Park, Belfast, came to the attention of police who were checking the speed of vehicles on the A8 - a 70mph - in Co Antrim on August 19 last year.

A prosecutor told Antrim Magistrates Court, sitting in Ballymena, a Mini was detected doing 90mph and the vehicle was stopped and the driver spoken to.

The prosecutor said the driver was given a fixed penalty ticket and was asked to hand his driving licence in to police but there was no record of him having done so.

The defendant was not in court nor did he have legal representation in court. The court heard a summons had been served at his address.

District Judge Nigel Broderick said: "I convict on the evidence served."