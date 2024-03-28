Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Pearse Carr, of The Orchard St Leonard's in Warrenpoint, was detected at 12.20am on January 21 this year in a 70mph zone in County Antrim.

A defence lawyer said the defendant had no record, "never been in trouble before, and doesn't even have a penalty point". He said the defendant had been in "Derry for his birthday".

The lawyer said his client runs a bar in Warrenpoint and is "well thought of in the community".

The case was heard at Antrim Magistrates Court, sitting in Ballymena. Photo by Pacemaker

The lawyer added that it had been a "momentary lapse on the new motorway which is a road I have been guilty of speeding on myself. I was punished for it as well".

Banning the defendant along with a £200 fine, District Judge Nigel Broderick told the defendant he recognised he had a clear record and had entered a guilty plea.