A motorist involved in a two-vehicle collision near Antrim town was more than three and a half times the drink drive limit.

Declan Donnelly (30), a chef, of Tarragon Park in Antrim, admitted driving with excess alcohol and careless driving at Loughanmore Road on November 24 last year.

A preliminary breath sample was 140 - the legal limit is 35 - and the evidential sample in custody was 128.

Advertisement

Advertisement

A defence lawyer told Antrim Magistrates Court, sitting in Ballymena, thankfully, nobody was injured in the collision and only "cosmetic damage" was caused in the accident.

Ballymena courthouse

He said the defendant had a previously clear record and it had been "out of character" and Donnelly was "extremely remorseful".

The lawyer said after having drink the defendant had a "falling out" and when unable to get a taxi he decided to drive home.

District Judge Nigel Broderick said it was a a very high reading and with the amount of alcohol in the defendant's system he was fortunate not to have had an accident with "potentially fatal consequences".