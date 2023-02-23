A motorist spotted holding a mobile phone to his mouth while driving in Cookstown, has been fined £300.

Fabio Costa (28) from Loughbracken Road, Pomeroy, also received six penalty points and ordered to pay a £15 offender’s levy.

Dungannon Magistrates Court heard on Wednesday (February 22) that police were travelling along Church Street on July 21 last year, when they saw the defendant driving a flatbed lorry in the opposite direction.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Prosecuting counsel said the defendant was holding a phone to his mouth and appeared to be talking into it.

Dungannon Courthouse.

Admitting the offence, a defence lawyer explained that Costa had been driving slowly at the time and had received a call.

He stressed that the defendant wouldn’t normally accept a call while driving.

Advertisement

Advertisement