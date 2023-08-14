A Coalisland motorist was fined £185 at Dungannon Magistrates Court on Friday for having no insurance.

Philip Hughes (31), of Railway View, was also ordered to pay a £15 offender's levy and handed seven penalty points.

The court heard that on January 23 last, police stopped a car being driven by the defendant on the Coalisand to Dungannon Road when checks showed there was no insurance for it.

Prosecuting counsel said Hughes was told to produce his insurance at the police station and did so on January 31, showing it came in to operation shortly after he had been stopped.

The lawyer said the defendant was issued with a fixed penalty on February 12.

A defence lawyer said Hughes was in an awkward situation because his girlfriend was ill and he needed his licence to take her to the hospital.