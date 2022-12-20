A motorist wielded a metal bar and punched and spat on a vehicle after chasing his ex-girlfriend and her current boyfriend, before blocking their path in a "dead end" in Ballymena.

Kacper Kowalski (20), of Beech Drive, Ballymena, admitted charges of two 'assaults'; possessing a metal bar as an offensive weapon; attempted criminal damage to a car and dangerous driving on June 21 this year.

A prosecutor told Ballymena Magistrates Court, the defendant's ex-girlfriend was driving and noticed him driving at Grove Road, Ballymena. He overtook her at speed and came to an "abrupt stop".

Advertisement

The defendant jumped out and was "aggressive" towards his ex-girlfriend's "current partner". Kowalski was "asking for a fight".

Editorial image.

Advertisement

In a "panic" the woman drove into Millfield to try and get away but the defendant followed and blocked her car in a "dead end". Kowalski got out with a foot long metal bar and began shouting at the man.

The defendant punched the passenger window and "spat at it". The prosecutor said both the man and woman were "put in fear" of assault.

Advertisement

A defence solicitor accepted it was a "nasty incident".

She alleged there had been a "dispute on social media" and there had been an "over the top reaction" from the defendant.

District Judge Nigel Broderick said it was a "serious" incident and the facts were "disturbing" because the defendant had driven in a "dangerous" way before getting out and confronting the victims which would have been a "very frightening experience".

He added: "Thankfully, there was no actual physical assault but that doesn't in any way under-estimate the emotional trauma."

Advertisement