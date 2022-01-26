Motorist pulled out in front of PSNI convoy

Roderick Morrison (27), of Cedarhill in Antrim, admitted driving without due care and attention and failing to stop for police at the town’s Greystone Road on May 8 last year.

A prosecutor said the defendant pulled out of Loughanmore Road, “not slowing”.

The vehicle turned towards Antrim and “to avoid a collision police had to brake heavily”.

Police signalled for the vehicle to stop, activating blue lights and sirens, and although the car slowed “a little” it carried on.

After around half a mile the driver pulled into Caulside Drive.

The defendant, who had no previous convictions, told Antrim Magistrates Court, sitting in Ballymena, he wished to apologise.

He said he had never been stopped by the police and “panicked”.

As the Greystone Road was a main road he said he decided to stop at the next left which was a “safer area”.