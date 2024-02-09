Register
BREAKING

Motorist reversed into another vehicle in Larne town centre

A motorist who reversed into a vehicle in Larne town centre had "prescribed medication" in her system which impaired her ability to drive, Ballymena Magistrates' Court has heard.
By Ballymena Court Reporter
Published 9th Feb 2024, 10:30 GMT
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

Jacqueline Elizabeth Beck (55), of The Roddens in Larne, told police she had been ill and had gone into the town to get medication.

In relation to the incident on February 10 last year, she admitted driving whilst unfit; driving without due care and attention and being an unaccompanied L driver.

She was banned from driving for a year and fined £350.