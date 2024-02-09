Motorist reversed into another vehicle in Larne town centre
A motorist who reversed into a vehicle in Larne town centre had "prescribed medication" in her system which impaired her ability to drive, Ballymena Magistrates' Court has heard.
Watch more of our videos on Shots!Visit Shots! now
and live on Freeview channel 276
and live on Freeview channel 276
Jacqueline Elizabeth Beck (55), of The Roddens in Larne, told police she had been ill and had gone into the town to get medication.
In relation to the incident on February 10 last year, she admitted driving whilst unfit; driving without due care and attention and being an unaccompanied L driver.
She was banned from driving for a year and fined £350.