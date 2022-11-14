Thirty-nine-year-old Colm Phillip McDaid from Dundrum Park, Londonderry, was also fined £300 with a £15 offender's levy.

McDaid admitted driving while having consumed excess alcohol at Curr Road, Ballygawley, in the early hours of October 17 this year.

Dungannon Magistrates Court heard on Friday (November 11) that police on patrol were heading in the direction of Ballygawley when they saw a car being driven erratically and crossing the central white line.

Dungannon Courthouse.

Prosecuting counsel said the vehicle was not able to main a consistent speed and on stopping and speaking to the driver officers detected a strong smell of intoxicating liquor and noted his speech was slurred.

She said he was cautioned and made no reply and later provided an evidential specimen which showed an alcohol reading of 119mgs, 84mgs in excess of the limit.

Advertisement

McDaid, who was not professionally represented, said he had been heading to work in Dublin and had been drinking earlier.

He said he must have dozed off when the police came upon him.

The defendant said he started to drink again as he sat in his own car awaiting the arrival of the breathalyser machine which took about 30 minutes to arrive.

He added that he is a father-of-four and asked the court not to impose a high fine as he has financial difficulties.