Motorist showed ‘complete disregard for the law’ says district judge

By Mid Ulster Court Reporter
Published 1st Sep 2024, 17:52 BST
A district judge has told a Castledawson motorist that he has shown a "complete disregard for the law".

Before Dungannon Magistrates Court was Gavin Logue (41), of Parker Avenue, who was placed on Probation for 18 months and ordered to carry out 100 hours of Community Service.

Logue was also fined a total of £215 and disqualified from driving for 12 months for having no insurance and four counts of having no driving licence.

Prosecuting counsel said the offences were detected at Cookstown, Magherafelt and Castledawson between March 5 and April 14.

Dungannon Courthouse. Credit: National WorldDungannon Courthouse. Credit: National World
The lawyer said on April 14, the defendant was stopped at Church Street in Cookstown, as they suspected he had no driving licence and no insurance.

Stephen Atherton, solicitor, said there had been a sustained period of offending by the defendant until his car was seized by the police.

Judge Peter Magill said Logue had a “complete disregard for the law” and thought he would get away with it.