A motorist hit speeds in "excess of 100mph" in a 30mph zone at Main Street in Broughshane village where road conditions were "wet and greasy".

Police had activated lights and were behind Ian Logan (19), of Ballylig Road near Broughshane, but the teenager failed to stop.

He admitted charges of dangerous driving; excess speed and failing to stop for police on September 8 last year.

At Ballymena Magistrates Court, a prosecutor said, police saw a Seat Leon being driven at speed at Parkway in Ballymena town centre at 1.10am. They followed along Raceview Road when it was estimated the defendant was doing over 80mph in a 50mph limit.

Officers activated blue lights but the defendant's vehicle increased its speed and going through a 40mph zone and then a 30mph zone he was doing in "excess of 100mph" at a time when road conditions were "wet and greasy".

Officers lost sight of the vehicle but went to the defendant's address and spoke to Logan who had a previously clear record.

A defence barrister said it was a "shocking piece of driving" and the defendant had demonstrated the "folly of youth".

He said the defendant had been "on his way back from his girlfriend's".

He added: "He passed his test in December 2020. He got three points and he knew when he saw the police lights that he was travelling, he says approximately 70mph in a 50; he knew he was going to get at least another three points. He knew he was a 'young driver'.

"He panicked and he decided 'I could try and outrun the police' and but by the Grace of God there were no collisions, or no other road users inconvenienced and no pedestrians around. Thank goodness that no one was injured or a collision caused."

District Judge Nigel Broderick said it had been a "very unusual reaction to trying to avoid the simple imposition of points. He has made what he thought a bad situation ten times worse".

The Judge told Logan it had been a "very poor piece of driving" and added: "You are quite lucky you didn't hit anyone or any other vehicle because had you done so then you would be facing, possibly, a judge and jury and a very lengthy prison sentence."

