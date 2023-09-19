Register
Motorist spotted driving 'abnormally' in Cookstown car park given road ban

A Cookstown motorist spotted driving through a supermarket car park "abnormally", has lost his licence for three years.
By Mid Ulster Court Reporter
Published 19th Sep 2023, 12:41 BST
Updated 19th Sep 2023, 12:41 BST
Thirty-three-year-old factory worker Pawel Tomasz Rakszawski from Castle Mews, was also fined £150 for driving while having consumed excess alcohol in breath on July 14 last.

He was fined a further £150 with a £15 offender’s levy for having no licence on the same date.

Dungannon Magistrates Court was told on Wednesday that at approximately 11.50pm, police at the Asda car park in Cookstown saw the defendant’s car pulling out of the McDonald’s drive through and driving abnormally through the car park.

Dungannon Courthouse. Credit: National WorldDungannon Courthouse. Credit: National World
Dungannon Courthouse. Credit: National World

Prosecuting counsel said police followed the vehicle until it pulled in and stopped at Castle Mews. On speaking to the defendant, officers detected a strong smell of intoxicating liquor and he failed a preliminary breath test.

The lawyer said the defendant was arrested and taken to Dungannon custody suite, where he provided a breath specimen which showed an alcohol count of 59 mcgs.

Defence lawyer Craig Patton stressed that the defendant had only driven a short distance.

He said Rakszawski was going the next morning to Poland to attend his grandmother’s funeral.

Mr Patton said the defendant worked in a local factory and the driving disqualification would cause him difficulties getting to and from work as there was no public transport. He pleaded with the court to keep the disqualification to a minimum.

District Judge Michael Ranaghan said it was “not the highest reading” but he had to take into consideration his criminal record and excess alcohol conviction in 2022.