A Cookstown motorist spotted driving through a supermarket car park "abnormally", has lost his licence for three years.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Thirty-three-year-old factory worker Pawel Tomasz Rakszawski from Castle Mews, was also fined £150 for driving while having consumed excess alcohol in breath on July 14 last.

He was fined a further £150 with a £15 offender’s levy for having no licence on the same date.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from NorthernIrelandWorld within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Dungannon Magistrates Court was told on Wednesday that at approximately 11.50pm, police at the Asda car park in Cookstown saw the defendant’s car pulling out of the McDonald’s drive through and driving abnormally through the car park.

Dungannon Courthouse. Credit: National World

Prosecuting counsel said police followed the vehicle until it pulled in and stopped at Castle Mews. On speaking to the defendant, officers detected a strong smell of intoxicating liquor and he failed a preliminary breath test.

The lawyer said the defendant was arrested and taken to Dungannon custody suite, where he provided a breath specimen which showed an alcohol count of 59 mcgs.

Defence lawyer Craig Patton stressed that the defendant had only driven a short distance.

Advertisement

Advertisement

He said Rakszawski was going the next morning to Poland to attend his grandmother’s funeral.

Mr Patton said the defendant worked in a local factory and the driving disqualification would cause him difficulties getting to and from work as there was no public transport. He pleaded with the court to keep the disqualification to a minimum.