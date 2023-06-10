A motorist spotted swerving erratically between parked cars and almost colliding with a police vehicle, has been banned from driving for 14 months.

Contracts manager Mark Hughes (39), from Old Grange in Armagh, was also fined a total of £400 with a £15 offender's levy for failing to provide a specimen of breath for preliminary enquiry, and failing to provide a breath on April 15 this year.

Dungannon Magistrates Court heard on Friday (June 9) that the detection was made at Benburb Road, Moy, at approximately 12.15am.

Prosecuting counsel said police stopped the vehicle and the defendant was arrested after he refused to provide officers with a specimen of breath for analysis.

Dungannon Courthouse.

He said police recovered an open bottle of whiskey in the footwell of the car.

The lawyer said while in custody Hughes again failed to provide a specmen of breath in connection with excess alcohol when requested to do so by the police.

Admitting the offences defence lawyer, Blaine Nugent, said the defendant “certainly didn't cover himself in glory in his approach to this”.

Mr Nugent explained Hughes, who is a father of six children and worked in England, had been in a local public house with relatives to celebrate the life of his uncle who had just passed.

He said the defendant had two pints and had taken some whiskey, and accepted that he was over the limit and "well over it."