Motorist stopped in Coalisalnd area made 'inadvertent mistake' with regard to insurance, court hears

A motorist caught driving with no insurance near Coalisland, has lost his licence for six months.
By Mid Ulster Court Reporter
Published 7th Feb 2024, 07:00 GMT
Leslie Mthunzi, aged 35, from Monagh Cresent, Belfast, was also fined £300 with a £15 offender's levy.

Mthunzi was further fined £100 for having no driving licence.

Dungannon Magistrates Court heard that the offence was detected by police at Moor Road, Coalisland, on September 9, 2022.

Dungannon Courthouse. Credit: National WorldDungannon Courthouse. Credit: National World
Prosecuting counsel said checks showed that the car was insured to a woman-only driver.

He said the defendant produced a South Africian driving licence despite having lived in Northern Ireland for four years.

A defence lawyer said Mthunzi had made an "inadvertent mistake" with regard to the insurance.

Imposing the penalities, District Judge Oonagh Mullan remarked that the defendant had a previous conviction for a similar offence in 2020, and has had ample opportunity to update his driving licence.

She allowed him eight weeks to pay the fines.