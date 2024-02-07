Motorist stopped in Coalisland area made 'inadvertent mistake' with regard to insurance, court hears

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Leslie Mthunzi, aged 35, from Monagh Cresent, Belfast, was also fined £300 with a £15 offender's levy.

Mthunzi was further fined £100 for having no driving licence.

Dungannon Magistrates Court heard that the offence was detected by police at Moor Road, Coalisland, on September 9, 2022.

Dungannon Courthouse. Credit: National World

Prosecuting counsel said checks showed that the car was insured to a woman-only driver.

He said the defendant produced a South Africian driving licence despite having lived in Northern Ireland for four years.

A defence lawyer said Mthunzi had made an "inadvertent mistake" with regard to the insurance.

Imposing the penalities, District Judge Oonagh Mullan remarked that the defendant had a previous conviction for a similar offence in 2020, and has had ample opportunity to update his driving licence.