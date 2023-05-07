Register
Motorist swerved and collided with bollards to avoid a dog

A Tyrone motorist who crashed into bollards before leaving the scene did not realise he had to report the matter to police, his lawyer told Dungannon Magistrates Court on Friday.

By Mid-Ulster Court Reporter
Published 7th May 2023, 19:35 BST
Updated 7th May 2023, 19:55 BST

Thirty-nine-year-old Darren McKeown from Hillside Crescent, Moy, was fined a total of £450 with a £15 offender's levy and given six penalty points for failing to stop at the scene of the damage-only accident, failing to remain and report the incident.

Prosecuting counsel said at approximately 9.50pm on August 31 last year, police received a report of a car crashing into bollards at Charlemont Street, Moy. It was located at the side of a shop with its air bags deployed, hazard lights on and there was considerable damage to the front of the vehicle.

The lawyer said the last registered owner of the vehicle was McKeown but when police called at his address he was not there.

Dungannon Courthouse.Dungannon Courthouse.
Later they located him walking on Dungannon Road, Moy, and he told police he did not report the incident as he was the only driver involved, she continued.

Counsel said McKeown informed police he swerved to avoid a dog which had caused the collision.

She added the defendant told police he did not think he had to report the incident as he was the only driver involved.

Defence solicitor Jarlath Faloon pleaded with the court to give the defendant maximum credit for entering a plea at the earliest opportunity.

Mr Faloon said the defendant had not realised there was a duty on him to remain or report.

He added that he was prepared to pay for the damaged bollards.

