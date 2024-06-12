Motorist taken to court after PSNI spot him smoking in a car with child present

By Ballymena Court Reporter
Published 12th Jun 2024, 06:00 BST
A man has pleaded guilty to a charge of smoking in an enclosed car whilst a child was present.

Marius Veseleac (45), of Upper Princes Street in Ballymena, also admitted driving whilst the six-year-old child was in the back without a "car seat".

Ballymena Magistrates' Court was told police saw the defendant smoking in the vehicle which had been driving in the Linenhall Street area of Ballymena on February 21 this year.

The defendant had the assistance of an interpreter at court.

Ballymena courthouse. Picture: Pacemaker

A defence lawyer said the defendant came to Northern Ireland "about a year ago" and he had the car about "two or three weeks" before the incident and "hadn't appreciated the rules regarding smoking and child restraints".

The lawyer said the defendant was "very apologetic" and such an incident "will never happen again".

The defendant was fined £150.