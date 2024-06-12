Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

A man has pleaded guilty to a charge of smoking in an enclosed car whilst a child was present.

Marius Veseleac (45), of Upper Princes Street in Ballymena, also admitted driving whilst the six-year-old child was in the back without a "car seat".

Ballymena Magistrates' Court was told police saw the defendant smoking in the vehicle which had been driving in the Linenhall Street area of Ballymena on February 21 this year.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NorthernIrelandWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The defendant had the assistance of an interpreter at court.

Ballymena courthouse. Picture: Pacemaker

A defence lawyer said the defendant came to Northern Ireland "about a year ago" and he had the car about "two or three weeks" before the incident and "hadn't appreciated the rules regarding smoking and child restraints".

The lawyer said the defendant was "very apologetic" and such an incident "will never happen again".