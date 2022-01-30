Motorist thought he had insurance for his vehicle

Twenty-eight-year-old Owen Martin Campbell from Kanes Rampart, Coalisland, was also ordered to pay a £15 offender’s levy.

Dungannon Magistrates Court was told last Wednesday that the offence came to light at Mountjoy Road, Coalisland, on May 10 last.

Prosecuting counsel said a police mobile patrol observed a BMW car in a car park and checks on their data base showed the vehicle was not insured.

She said police spoke to the defendant who elected to produce his certificate of insurance to police in Dungannon.

District Judge Michael Ranaghan remarked that Campbell has one previous conviction for no insurance.

A defence lawyer said the defendant had just purchased the BMW for £17,000 and thought he was insured at the time he was spoken to by the police.

She explained that he had made a point of seeking insurance this time given the value of the vehicle.

Continuing, the lawyer pointed out that the defendant has not driven since July last year.

She said Campbell owned a barber shop in Portadown to which he needed to travel each day.

The lawyer pleaded with the court not to impose a disqualification, as the defendant would be relying on his car to get to work.