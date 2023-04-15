Register
Motorist thought his insurance covered him to drive girlfriend’s car

A motorist who thought his insurance entitled him drive his girlfriend's car, was fined £250 with a £15 offender's levy at Dungannon Magistrates Court on Friday.

By Mid Ulster Court Reporter
Published 15th Apr 2023, 10:02 BST
Updated 15th Apr 2023, 10:02 BST

Joseph Kelly (27) from Hass Road, Dungiven, was also given six penalty points after admitting having no insurance at Church Street in Cookstown on January 7.

Prosecuting counsel said at 2.45pm police had reason to stop the defendant's vehicle in Cookstown.

The lawyer said the insurance for the vehicle was in the name of a female, and Kelly was asked to produce the insurance and was unable to do so.

Dungannon Courthouse.
Dungannon Courthouse.

He told the police that it was his girlfriend's car and that he was named on another insurance policy and thought he was entitled to drive the vehicle.

A defence lawyer explained the defendant had attended the police station to pay a fixed penalty but could not find the notice.

He added that “it was a mistake on his part and it won’t happen again.”