Motorist three times drink drive limit stalled vehicle at traffic lights

By Antrim Court Reporter
Published 25th Mar 2025, 15:07 BST

Click here for more of our videos 
on ShotsTV.com or watch on Freeview 262

Police spotted a vehicle stalling when a traffic light turned green in Antrim town and it was then discovered a motorist was almost three times the drink drive limit.

Edgaras Anisinenko (38), of Drummaul Park in Randalstown, had an alcohol in breath reading of 102 - the legal limit is 35 - on March 2 this year.

A defence barrister told Antrim Magistrates Court, sitting in Ballymena, the defendant had been playing pool with friends in a bar and when he couldn't get a taxi made a "naive" decision to drive.

He had a previous relevant entry in 2016 and at court this week was banned from driving for three years and was fined £500.

Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice