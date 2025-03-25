Police spotted a vehicle stalling when a traffic light turned green in Antrim town and it was then discovered a motorist was almost three times the drink drive limit.

Edgaras Anisinenko (38), of Drummaul Park in Randalstown, had an alcohol in breath reading of 102 - the legal limit is 35 - on March 2 this year.

A defence barrister told Antrim Magistrates Court, sitting in Ballymena, the defendant had been playing pool with friends in a bar and when he couldn't get a taxi made a "naive" decision to drive.

He had a previous relevant entry in 2016 and at court this week was banned from driving for three years and was fined £500.