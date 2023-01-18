A motorist overtook an unmarked police car and "took a racing line" onto the M2 Motorway near Antrim town before hitting speeds estimated at up to 120mph, a court was told.

Lewis Watson (24), with an address listed as Farm Lodge Drive, Greenisland, admitted a charge of exceeding a 70mph speed limit on November 1 last year.

A prosecutor told Antrim Magistrates Court, sitting in Ballymena, the defendant was in a Seat Leon which passed an unmarked police car on the Lisnevenagh Road dual-carriageway.

Advertisement

At Dunsilly Roundabout the defendant then "took a racing line" onto the M2 Motorway towards Belfast.

Editorial image.

Advertisement

The court heard police "went after" the defendant and "were matching his speed on the M2 for approximately one mile - between 110-120mph".

A defence solicitor said although the speed was based on the police speedometer the defendant accepted it was a "high speed".

Advertisement

He said there had been no other traffic "apart from the unmarked car".

District Judge Nigel Broderick said the incident had been "bordering on dangerous" and was "far too fast".