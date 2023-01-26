A motorist who 'undertook' a car by using a hard shoulder in County Antrim came close to hitting a dog walker, a court heard.

Kai Stewart (20), of Cregagh Road, Belfast, had been charged with dangerous driving but prosecutors accepted a guilty plea to careless driving.

Antrim Magistrates Court, sitting in Ballymena, heard that on August 4 last year a man told police he had been driving with his family at Nutts Corner when a Volkswagen Golf undertook him by using the hard shoulder for around 20 metres at a speed estimated at "70mph".

A woman dog walker was ahead and the motorist was concerned she was going to be hit with the Golf going within "six metres" of her.

A defence lawyer said Stewart had been in "panic mode" as he had received a phone that his partner, who was pregnant at the time with their child, had taken unwell.

With no overtaking opportunities, the defendant performed the undertake, the court heard.

The lawyer said the defendant works in "traffic management" travelling around Northern Ireland assisting with the "structuring of temporary traffic signals".

District Judge Nigel Broderick said: "This is getting worse. So somebody whose job is to deal with traffic commits this offence. You would think he would have greater insight."

The defence lawyer accepted it "looks very poor" but said the defendant had been aware of the presence of the dog-walker and had had taken that into account.

Judge Broderick said the defendant was fortunate not to have hit the dog walker.

The judge told the defendant: "This was a very poor piece of driving. You are an inexperienced driver. You undertook a vehicle, which was a mistake in the first place, but it is aggravated by somebody walking their dog. Your inexperience could have resulted in a very serious, if not fatal, road traffic accident."