Motorist ‘unwisely’ drove home after Christmas works dinner

A Cookstown man who drove home from his Christmas works dinner after missing a lift from a colleague, has lost his licence for a year.

By Mid Ulster Court Reporter
3 minutes ago
Updated 29th Jan 2023, 10:30am

Tiago Cande (27), of O’Neill Park, was fined £250 with a £15 offender’s levy for driving while having consumed excess alcohol in breath on December 18 last.

Prosecuting counsel told Dungannon Magistrates Court on Friday (Janiuary 27) that police stopped the defendant’s vehicle at Oaks Road in Dungannon. She said he provided a specimen which showed an alcohol reading of 73mg in breath.

A defence lawyer explained that Cande had arranged a lift after the dinner from a colleague but discovered the colleague had left. He could not find a taxi and unwisely decided to drive himself home.

The case was dealt with on Dungannon Magistrates Court.

The lawyer added the loss of his drivng licence could impact his employment, and he has been trying to arrange lifts to work.

Imposing the penalities, District Judge Michael Ranaghan told Cande it was very unfortunate he now had a criminal record.