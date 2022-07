Deborah Orme (57), of Pipe Road near Randalstown, admitted the offence in which she had an alcohol in breath reading of 135 - the legal limit is 35.

Sign up to our daily NorthernIrelandWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A defence lawyer told Antrim Magistrates’ Court, sitting in Ballymena, the defendant had eaten little and on the day in question had “very foolishly” driven.

The defendant was banned from driving for 20 months and fined £400.