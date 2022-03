Shauna Marie Craig (35), of Port Villas, was detected doing 97mph on July 28 last year.

She also failed to produce a driving licence to police.

She was also detected doing 41mph in a 30mph in Belfast in October, 2020, and also that month was detected without insurance in Belfast.

