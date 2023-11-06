Register
Motorist was doing 95mph

A motorist caught doing 95mph said he was on his way to take a person to a doctor's appointment, a court heard
By Antrim Magistrates Court
Published 6th Nov 2023, 17:35 GMT
The case was heard at Antrim Magistrates Court, sitting in Ballymena. Picture by: Arthur Allison/Pacemaker PressThe case was heard at Antrim Magistrates Court, sitting in Ballymena. Picture by: Arthur Allison/Pacemaker Press
Martin Cadam (57), with an address listed as Dundrod Road at Nutts Corner, admitted a charge of excess speed in relation to the M22 motorway at Randalstown - a 70mph zone - on September 14 this year.

The court heard he already had nine penalty points on his licence.

At Antrim Magistrates Court, sitting in Ballymena, the defendant was given a one month driving ban and he was fined £500.