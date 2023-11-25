Motorist was doing almost double speed limit in Larne
A motorist caught doing almost twice the speed limit at the Harbour Highway in Larne has been banned from the roads for a month and fined £200.
Watch more of our videos on Shots!Visit Shots! now
and live on Freeview channel 276
and live on Freeview channel 276
Philip Martin Connor (61), of Cooldarragh Park in Belfast, was detected doing 79mph in a 40mph zone on June 4 this year.
District Judge Nigel Broderick told Ballymena Magistrates' Court the driving ban was not just punishment for the defendant but was aimed at acting as a deterrence to others.
"Our roads are dangerous enough without anyone doing nearly double the limit," added the judge.