A motorist caught doing almost twice the speed limit at the Harbour Highway in Larne has been banned from the roads for a month and fined £200.

Philip Martin Connor (61), of Cooldarragh Park in Belfast, was detected doing 79mph in a 40mph zone on June 4 this year.

District Judge Nigel Broderick told Ballymena Magistrates' Court the driving ban was not just punishment for the defendant but was aimed at acting as a deterrence to others.

