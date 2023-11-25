Register
BREAKING

Motorist was doing almost double speed limit in Larne

A motorist caught doing almost twice the speed limit at the Harbour Highway in Larne has been banned from the roads for a month and fined £200.
By Ballymena Court Reporter
Published 25th Nov 2023, 09:58 GMT
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

Philip Martin Connor (61), of Cooldarragh Park in Belfast, was detected doing 79mph in a 40mph zone on June 4 this year.

Read More
Pound Green Court residents celebrate 25 years at the ‘heart of the community’ i...

District Judge Nigel Broderick told Ballymena Magistrates' Court the driving ban was not just punishment for the defendant but was aimed at acting as a deterrence to others.

"Our roads are dangerous enough without anyone doing nearly double the limit," added the judge.