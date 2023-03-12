A motorist found reclining in a parked car with the engine running on the hard shoulder of the M1 motorway, has been banned from driving for two years.

Anthony Stephen Carey (40), electrician, of Brewery Heights, Donaghmore, was also fined £200 with a £15 offender's levy for being in charge of a car while having consumed excess alcohol in breath.

Carey was fined a further £300 for having no insurance.

Dungannon Magistrates Court was told on Friday (March 10) that on July 13, 2022 at 8.20am, police were driving westbound on the M1 when they noticed a car parked on the hard shoulder at the junction 14 Coalisland turn off.

Dungannon Courthouse.

Prosecuting lawyer said the vehicle’s engine was running and a male was reclining in the front passenger seat and appeared to be asleep.

Counsel claimed Carey told police he had been driving the vehicle trying to re-fuel but everywhere was closed, so he pulled over and decided to sleep.

There was a strong smell of alcohol in the vehicle and the defendant agreed to provide a preliminary specimen which showed an alcohol reading of 153 mcgs in breath, the prosecutor added.

A defence lawyer said Carey had been living and working in Galway.

He explained that the defendant has gone through “a rough period of time since the summer of last year" when alcohol became an issue.

The lawyer said Carey wanted to get back into full time employment and wanted to “put last year behind him.”

