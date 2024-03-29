Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Robert Politi (31), of Carmagrim Road near Ahoghill, came to police attention at 8.10am on March 1 this year.

When taken to a police station in Belfast the defendant had an alcohol in breath reading of 40 - the legal limit is 35.

The case was heard at Antrim Magistrates Court, sitting in Ballymena. Photo by Pacemaker

The defendant told the court he had fallen asleep behind the wheel and after striking the central reservation he pulled over onto the hard shoulder.