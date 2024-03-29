Motorist was found to be over the limit after vehicle hit central reservation on motorway

A motorist was detected over the limit after a vehicle struck the central reservation at the M2 motorway near Templepatrick and then stopped on a grass verge.
By Antrim Court Reporter
Published 29th Mar 2024, 15:24 GMT
Robert Politi (31), of Carmagrim Road near Ahoghill, came to police attention at 8.10am on March 1 this year.

When taken to a police station in Belfast the defendant had an alcohol in breath reading of 40 - the legal limit is 35.

The case was heard at Antrim Magistrates Court, sitting in Ballymena. Photo by PacemakerThe case was heard at Antrim Magistrates Court, sitting in Ballymena. Photo by Pacemaker
The defendant told the court he had fallen asleep behind the wheel and after striking the central reservation he pulled over onto the hard shoulder.

At Antrim Magistrates Court, sitting in Ballymena, the defendant was banned from driving for a year and fined £300.