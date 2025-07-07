Motorist was four-and-a-half-times drink limit when he crashed twice in Co Antrim including at a filling station

A motorist found to be four-and-a-half times the drink drive limit after he crashed at the Crankill Road dual-carriageway near Ballymena and later struck bollards at a filling station has been banned from the roads for four years.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NorthernIrelandWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Christopher O'Brien (44), of Riverdale Gardens in Belfast, caused a collision at Crankill Road at 12.40pm on Wednesday September 4 last year and at 1.25pm he hit metal bollards at the Maxol garage between Ballymena and Antrim town.

At Crankill Road the defendant's vehicle had crashed into the rear of a vehicle causing damage to the rear bumper. The defendant failed to stop and 45 minutes later he struck the filling station bollards.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

At 1.45pm the vehicle was located at Steeple Road in Antrim town near schools. He was arrested and in custody gave an alcohol in breath reading of 156 - the legal limit is 35.

Ballymena courthouse. Picture: Pacemaker

He was a disqualified driver at the time, having being banned in June 2023.

The defendant was driving a vehicle which belonged to another person.

He was sentenced on a number of charges including driving whilst banned and driving with excess alcohol in breath.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A defence barrister said the defendant had been "entirely foolish" to have been driving and had thought the driving ban had ended.

She said the defendant is now attending Alcoholics Anonymous and "he reports he is no longer misusing alcohol".

She said the defendant "deeply regrets" his actions.

The court heard the defendant had 19 previous convictions including driving with excess alcohol.

District Judge Nigel Broderick said there was "every reason" why the defendant should be jailed but as an alternative he was giving him an Enhanced Combination Order of one year on Probation and 100 hours of Community Service.

He was banned from driving for four years and will have to re-sit a test to get back on the roads.