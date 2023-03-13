Fintan McAuley (18), of Parkanore estate, had no front number plate and no R plates were displayed on a BMW at Wardlow Road in the Ballymena area at 1.40pm on February 25 last year.
A defence lawyer told Ballymena Magistrates Court the defendant did not own the vehicle but had taken it to go and "get some lunch".
His own vehicle was with a mechanic and the defendant works for a family business and was insured under a fleet policy.
The lawyer said the defendant's R plates were on his own vehicle and he was unaware a number plate was missing on the car he was in.
The lawyer said the defendant was unaware the window tint was below the legal limit.