A Waterfoot motorist caught driving a BMW with a nearside front window which was only letting in 21 percent of light although the legal minimum is 70 percent, has been given two penalty points and fined £200.

Fintan McAuley (18), of Parkanore estate, had no front number plate and no R plates were displayed on a BMW at Wardlow Road in the Ballymena area at 1.40pm on February 25 last year.

A defence lawyer told Ballymena Magistrates Court the defendant did not own the vehicle but had taken it to go and "get some lunch".

His own vehicle was with a mechanic and the defendant works for a family business and was insured under a fleet policy.

Ballymena courthouse.

The lawyer said the defendant's R plates were on his own vehicle and he was unaware a number plate was missing on the car he was in.

