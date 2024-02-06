Motorist was L driver on M2 motorway
Kenneth Murphy, of Dennet Gardens in Derry/Londonderry, also exceeded 45mph which is the maximum permitted speed for an L driver.
A charge of not displaying L plates at the M2 motorway near Antrim town on the same day - November 23 last year - was withdrawn by prosecutors.
The 55-year-old had been driving at a speed of 87mph. A prosecutor said police said weather conditions were poor and it had been raining and there was spray on the road.
A defence lawyer said there was "no good reason" for the offences.
The case was mentioned at Antrim Magistrates Court, sitting in Ballymena, and the defendant was banned from driving for six months and fined £175.