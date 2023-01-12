Martin Donaghy (49), of Groggan Road near Randalstown, admitted the offence which was detected on November 17 last year at Roguery Road near Toomebridge.
When taken to a police station the defendant had an alcohol in breath reading of 128 - the legal limit is 35.
A defence lawyer told Antrim Magistrates Court, sitting in Ballymena, the defendant had been waiting to turn into a petrol station when a lorry collided with his vehicle.
The lawyer said the defendant had taken drink following the death of a friend.
The court heard the defendant had a previous drink-driving conviction.
District Judge Oonagh Mullan said although the defendant was "not in the best of places" on November 17 he had been "foolish" to drive with drink taken.