Register
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV

Motorist was more than three and half times drink drive limit

A motorist detected more than three and a half times the drink drive limit has been banned from the roads for three years and fined £500.

By Court Reporter
24 minutes ago
Updated 12th Jan 2023, 4:10pm

Martin Donaghy (49), of Groggan Road near Randalstown, admitted the offence which was detected on November 17 last year at Roguery Road near Toomebridge.

When taken to a police station the defendant had an alcohol in breath reading of 128 - the legal limit is 35.

A defence lawyer told Antrim Magistrates Court, sitting in Ballymena, the defendant had been waiting to turn into a petrol station when a lorry collided with his vehicle.

Most Popular
Editorial image.

The lawyer said the defendant had taken drink following the death of a friend.

The court heard the defendant had a previous drink-driving conviction.

District Judge Oonagh Mullan said although the defendant was "not in the best of places" on November 17 he had been "foolish" to drive with drink taken.