A motorist has been banned from driving for three months after being spotted by police driving with no 'L' plates displayed, a court has heard.

Twenty-six-year-old Edgaras Miksys from Brookfield Crescent, Dungannon, was also fined a total of £400 with a £15 offender's levy for failing to display 'L' plates and driving while unaccompanied.

Dungannon Magistrates Court was told on Wednesday the offences came to light after police stopped a car being driven by the defendant at Charlemont Street, Dungannon, on October 10, 2022.

Counsel prosecuting said Miksys had no ‘L’ plates displayed and the passenger in the vehicle was not a qualified driver and did not have a UK driver’s licence.

Dungannon Courthouse.

A defence lawyer said given the defendant’s record he should really have known better. He said that Miksys needs to learn quickly that until he is has everything in place he must not be on the road.

