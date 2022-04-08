Motorist was three-and-a-half-times drink limit

Aaron Watson (26), of Phoenix Fields, had a preliminary reading of 127 - the legal limit is 35 - on March 11 this year.
When taken to a police station he then gave an evidential breath sample of 98.
A defence barrister said the defendant, who had a previously clear record, had originally gone to a pub for food and when he couldn’t get a taxi home decided to drive.
At Ballymena Magistrates Court, District Judge Nigel Broderick, said it was a “high reading” and banned the defendant from the roads for 20 months along with a £400 fine.