Motorist was three-and-a-half-times drink limit

A Ballymena man who got behind the wheel after leaving a bar in Ballymena town centre had a preliminary breath sample three and a half times the drink drive limit.

By court reporter
Friday, 8th April 2022, 4:51 pm
Aaron Watson (26), of Phoenix Fields, had a preliminary reading of 127 - the legal limit is 35 - on March 11 this year.

When taken to a police station he then gave an evidential breath sample of 98.

A defence barrister said the defendant, who had a previously clear record, had originally gone to a pub for food and when he couldn’t get a taxi home decided to drive.

At Ballymena Magistrates Court, District Judge Nigel Broderick, said it was a “high reading” and banned the defendant from the roads for 20 months along with a £400 fine.