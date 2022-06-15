Loading...

Motorist was ‘unfit’ after ‘taking cannabis’ on ‘stressful day’

A Ballymena woman detected driving whilst unfit after she was unsteady on her feet and had trouble opening her purse at a filling station in the town had taken cannabis because she had been stressed on the day of a funeral, a defence solicitor said.

Wednesday, 15th June 2022, 3:09 pm
Kyra Moore (42), of Carndale Meadows, admitted driving whilst unfit and an absence of a driving licence and insurance in relation to November 26, 2019.

When arrested at 12.10am at her home “drugs” were found in a blood sample.

The defence solicitor told Antrim Magistrates Court, sitting in Ballymena, the defendant has been at a funeral and on a “very stressful day” she had “smoked a cannabis joint”.

He said the amount of drugs in her system was “low”.

The defendant was banned from driving for a year and fined £300.

