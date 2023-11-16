Motorist was unfit to drive after attending wake
and live on Freeview channel 276
Deputy District Judge Browne was speaking to Robert Spencer Clarke (40), of Waveney Brow, Ballymena.
At Ballymena Magistrates Court Clarke admitted charges of driving whilst unfit in Ballymena and possession of cannabis on May 13.
Advertisement
Advertisement
A prosecutor said at 12.15am police saw a car veer into the opposite lane and when they spoke to the defendant they found two grammes of cannabis. His behaviour indicated he was under the influence of drugs and there was a "strong smell of cannabis".
A report showed he had drugs in his system. The prosecutor said the defendant told police he had been at a wake. The court heard the defendant said he had "two puffs of a cannabis joint two to three hours before driving".
A defence barrister said the defendant had been "very upset" after being at the wake.
Deputy District Judge Browne told the defendant: "It is shocking that he foolishly took drugs to the extent were the police thought he was drunk. And if he had taken his wife and his children out in the car in that state it could have been their wake he was attending or the wake of somebody else that he met on the road. It is absolutely dreadful".
Advertisement
Advertisement
Clarke was banned from driving for a year, fined £200 and given a conditional discharge.
The judge told the defendant: "I very much hope this is an end to the matter because you are putting yourself in danger, your family in danger and other road users in danger.