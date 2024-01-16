Register
Motorist who breached traffic sign told a police officer to 'catch yourself on I'm not from here'

A Tyrone motorist caught driving in the wrong route during a lane closure for resurfacing told a police officer to "catch yourself on I'm not from here so how would I know where to go", has been fined £65 for breaching a traffic sign.
By Mid Ulster Court Reporter
Published 16th Jan 2024, 16:50 GMT
Painter and decorator Darren Richard McClean (31), from Falskey Road, Omagh, was also ordered to pay a £15 offender’s levy and given three penalty points.

Magherafelt Magistrates Court heard the incident happened on September 22 last year on the Magherafelt Road A31 Moneymore and police on mobile patrol observed the defendant's vehicle "taking the wrong route”.

Bishop Street Courthouse where Magherafelt Court is held. Credit: Google MapsBishop Street Courthouse where Magherafelt Court is held. Credit: Google Maps
Prosecuting counsel said he was stopped by the police and cautioned about breaching the traffic sign.

Defence lawyer Michael Forde said the defendant admitted the office and had reacted in the heat of the moment and “could have dealt with it better”.

District Judge Oonagh Mullan remarked that McClean had been uncooperative and "not pleasant".