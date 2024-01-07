Motorist who caused 'head-on collision by driving on wrong side of road' pleads guilty to dangerous driving
James Toal (28), of Mount Hilary at Whiteside's Corner near Ballymena, also pleaded guilty to aggravated taking of a vehicle; failing to stop, remain and report an accident; absence of insurance for an Audi and failing to provide a specimen of blood.
The charge sheet said the dangerous driving happened at Ballymena Road, Portglenone, on November 10 last year.
The full details of the incident have yet to be outlined to Ballymena Magistrates Court but a prosecutor said the dangerous driving involved "driving on the wrong side of the road, causing a head-on collision".
The defendant, who had a "relevant record," was given an interim driving ban and the case was adjourned on Thursday, January 4, to February 15 for a pre-sentence report.