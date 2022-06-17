Motorist who crashed in snowy conditions had ‘set cruise control at 70mph’

Matthew Millar (23), of Crosskeys Road near Ahoghill, admitted driving without due care and attention and having two defective tyres on his vehicle at the Frosses Road near Ballymena on January 4 this year.

A prosecutor said it was dark and there was snow and ice on the dual-carriageway.

Sign up to our daily NorthernIrelandWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

She said police had activated warning lights to get vehicles to slow down but Millar’s vehicle passed “well in excess” of the speed of other vehicles and the speed was inappropriate for the road conditions.

editorial image

Police saw the vehicle swerve into the central reservation “with a loud bang” before swerving back across the dual-carriageway and stopping on the hard shoulder.

Five pillars of the central reservation were removed as a result of the impact.

The defendant was uninjured.

The defendant told police he had set his cruise control to “around 70mph”.

Police saw damage to the vehicle and also observed both front tyres were defective.

A defence solicitor said thankfully only one vehicle was involved and no one was injured.

In hindsight, the defendant accepted putting on cruise control was “not the best course of action to take” due to the road conditions, the court heard.

The solicitor said the defendant was an “accomplished member of a well-known Pipe Band”.

The solicitor said the defendant was “dumbfounded” over the tyres as new tyres had been put on previously for an MOT but it was possible the tyres had been put on “out of line”.