Motorist who drove dangerously during ‘police chase’ banned from roads for year

A motorist from the Staffordstown Road area near Toome has been banned from the roads for a year and ordered to do 100 hours of Community Service for driving dangerously during a “police chase”.

By Court Reporter
Thursday, 10th February 2022, 12:03 pm

Adam Woolsey (21), came to police attention in Randalstown on the night of April 12 last year.

He drove at speeds of over 60mph in a 30mph zone in a BMW in Randalstown and then on rural roads his speed was “highly dangerous on a rural, winding, road,” and police called off their pursuit, Antrim Magistrates Court, sitting in Ballymena, was told.

Police then checked out the registered owner and attended his address where he admitted he had been driving.

Defence barrister Neil Moore said it was accepted it was “very poor driving”.

The lawyer said the defendant “had difficulty explaining why he did drive in such a manner”.

Mr Moore said the loss of the licence would impact on the defendant’s work on his family farm.

Meanwhile, on April 8 last year the defendant was involved in a collision with another vehicle in Portglenone and he has admitted driving without due care and attention; and failing to remain and report an accident.

The defendant had a previously clear record.

