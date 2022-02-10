Motorist who drove dangerously during ‘police chase’ banned from roads for year

Adam Woolsey (21), came to police attention in Randalstown on the night of April 12 last year.

He drove at speeds of over 60mph in a 30mph zone in a BMW in Randalstown and then on rural roads his speed was “highly dangerous on a rural, winding, road,” and police called off their pursuit, Antrim Magistrates Court, sitting in Ballymena, was told.

Sign up to our daily NorthernIrelandWorld Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Police then checked out the registered owner and attended his address where he admitted he had been driving.

Ballymena Courthouse. INBT02-213AC

Defence barrister Neil Moore said it was accepted it was “very poor driving”.

The lawyer said the defendant “had difficulty explaining why he did drive in such a manner”.

Mr Moore said the loss of the licence would impact on the defendant’s work on his family farm.

Meanwhile, on April 8 last year the defendant was involved in a collision with another vehicle in Portglenone and he has admitted driving without due care and attention; and failing to remain and report an accident.