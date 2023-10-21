Motorist who fell asleep in car at KFC drive-through was unfit to drive
Police responded to a report of a man asleep in the driver's seat of a car at a drive-through, a court was told.
Connor McCallum (40), of Moylinney Park in Antrim, has now been banned from driving for a year and fined £300 on a charge of driving whilst unfit on February 5 this year.
A prosecutor told Antrim Magistrates' Court, sitting in Ballymena, police found it difficult to waken the defendant at the KFC in Antrim town.
The court was told a blood sample showed drugs in the defendant’s system.