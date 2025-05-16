A 23-year-old man arrested after being detected driving in excess of 100mph in the Drumcroon Road area of Coleraine on Thursday (May 15) has been charged to appear in court.

He has been charged with a number of offences including dangerous driving, aggravated vehicle taking in which the vehicle is driven dangerously and possession of a class A controlled drug.

He is expected to appear before Coleraine Magistrates Court today Saturday (May 17). Police say as is usual procedure, the charges will be reviewed by the Public Prosecution Service.

In a statement following the incident, police said officers were conducting routine duties in the Drumcroon Road area when a vehicle made off from them at speeds in excess of 100mph.

Chief Inspector McManus said: “The driver of the vehicle, a black Seat Leon, did not stop for police when signalled to do so. Just before 2.30pm, specially trained officers commenced a pursuit of the vehicle which culminated in the deployment of a stinger device. The vehicle was brought to a halt.”

The driver, police added, was arrested a short time later.

Chief Inspector McManus continued: "The driver has not only put themselves at risk by driving at such dangerous speeds but also members of the public, particularly during daylight hours when the roads were busy.

"Speeding is one of the Fatal Five, the main contributory reasons why people are dying on our roads. You have the power to keep yourself and everyone else on the road safe. Play your part, slow down and help save lives.

"Under Operation Lifesaver - which is the Service’s new approach to speeding - the public should expect to see officers on our roads conducting safety operations."

The PSNI’s Fatal Five campaign highlights the following - don’t drink or take drugs and drive; slow down; don’t be careless; always wear your seat belt and never use your mobile phone while driving.