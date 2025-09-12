Motorist who had driven over top of roundabout at A6 dual-carriageway near Toomebridge is sentenced
John McDowell (64), of Farmhill in Derry/Londonderry, ended up at a central reservation, Antrim Magistrates Court, sitting in Ballymena, was told.
It happened during the hours of darkness on November 18 last year at Drumderg Roundabout.
A prosecutor said the defendant had been driving westbound on the A6 dual-carriageway towards Toome and had gone "straight over the top and down the other side" of the roundabout, "coming to a stop on the central reservation cables".
The defendant, who pleaded guilty by post, was not present at court on Tuesday nor had he any legal representative at court on his behalf.
Dashcam footage of the incident was played to District Judge Nigel Broderick.
The defendant had no previous record. He was given nine penalty points and a £400 fine.