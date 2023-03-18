Motorist who had not ‘got his affairs in order’ in court for motoring offences

A Moneymore motorist who was unable to produce his driving documents to police when stopped in the village, has been banned from driving for three months.

Steven Hagan (57) from Mountview Court, was also fined a total of £700 and ordered to pay a £15 offender's levy.

Hagan admitted having no insurance, no Vehicle Test Certificate, no driving licence, failing notify change of keeper, and using the vehicle with no Vehicle Excise Licence.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Magherafelt Magistrates Court heard on Wednesday that on December 13 last at approximately 5.35pm police were carrying out vehicle checks at Mountview Park, Moneymore, when they spoke to the defendant.

Bishop Street Courthouse where Magherafelt Court is held.

Prosecuting counsel said Hagan did not have a licence or insurance with hiim and subsequently did not produce them.

Advertisement

Advertisement

A defence solicitor explained that the defendant had recently purchased the vehicle and had not “got his affairs in order”.