Register
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
20 hours ago International Criminal Court issue arrest warrant for Vladimir Putin
5 minutes ago US President Joe Biden welcomes Vladimir Putin ICC arrest warrant
26 minutes ago Heathrow Airport Easter strike: Staff will walk out for 10 days
26 minutes ago Jurassic Park actor Sam Neill opens up on blood cancer diagnosis
1 hour ago Comic Relief raises £34 million in star-studded night of comedy
2 hours ago The Wire and John Wick actor Lance Reddick dies aged 60

Motorist who had not ‘got his affairs in order’ in court for motoring offences

A Moneymore motorist who was unable to produce his driving documents to police when stopped in the village, has been banned from driving for three months.

By Mid Ulster Court Reporter
Published 18th Mar 2023, 09:55 GMT
Updated 18th Mar 2023, 09:55 GMT

Steven Hagan (57) from Mountview Court, was also fined a total of £700 and ordered to pay a £15 offender's levy.

Hagan admitted having no insurance, no Vehicle Test Certificate, no driving licence, failing notify change of keeper, and using the vehicle with no Vehicle Excise Licence.

Magherafelt Magistrates Court heard on Wednesday that on December 13 last at approximately 5.35pm police were carrying out vehicle checks at Mountview Park, Moneymore, when they spoke to the defendant.

Most Popular
Bishop Street Courthouse where Magherafelt Court is held.
Bishop Street Courthouse where Magherafelt Court is held.
Bishop Street Courthouse where Magherafelt Court is held.

Prosecuting counsel said Hagan did not have a licence or insurance with hiim and subsequently did not produce them.

A defence solicitor explained that the defendant had recently purchased the vehicle and had not “got his affairs in order”.

Read More
East Antrim joins the Seafood Trails mission

Suggesting a short disqualification, he added that Hagan has aspirations of getting back on the road.